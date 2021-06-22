(hennemusic) Motley Crue will release a remastered digital version of their 1985 album, “Theatre Of Pain”, on June 25 as part of the group’s 40th anniversary celebrations.
Led by a cover of the Brownsville Station classic, “Smokin’ In The Boys Room”, the band's third studio album – which also featured the hit ballad “Home Sweet Home” – reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 and went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the country.
This yeart, Motley Crue are celebrating their milestone anniversary with a special series of music re-releases and fan activations, including the newly-issued digital version of their 1997 album, "Girls, Girls, Girls."
Bassist Nikki Sixx has confirmed that he will publish his new memoir, “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx”, on October 19 via Hachette Books; the project chronicles his journey from Idaho farmboy to the man who formed the notorious Los Angeles band.
Motley Crue recently postponed their US stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, with shows moving to summer of 2022. Watch the trailer for the reissue here.
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir 'The First 21'
Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed
Motley Crue Announce Record Story Day Box Set
Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air
Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases- Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue- Foo Fighters- more
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases
Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue
Singled Out: Lisa Gee's Love Thing
Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening
Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'
Rolling Stones Share 'You Got Me Rocking' Live Video
AFI Announce U.S. Bodies Headline Tour
Lanco Announce Honky-Tonk Hippies EP and U.S. Tour