Anthrax Look Back At 'Sound Of White Noise'

(hennemusic) Anthrax revisit the making of their 1993 studio album, "Sound Of White Noise", in the latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series.
The project was the New York band's first with singer John Bush - formerly of Armored Saint - following the dismissal of Joey Belladonna, as they ushered in a change in musical direction that served as the equivalent to hitting the reset button on their career.
"It truly felt like we got to make our first album over again," says Scott Ian. "It was like starting over." The group's sixth record, "Sound Of White Noise" delivered Anthrax the highest US chart placement in their history when it reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200.
Episode 18 in the Anthrax 40 series features insight into the band from a lengthy list of fellow rockers, including Rob Zombie, Slash, Henry Rollins, Corey Taylor, John 5 and Kerry King, among others. Read more and watch the episode here.
Anthrax Revisit 1992 Lineup Change On 40th Anniversary Series
Anthrax Look Back On Public Enemy Collaboration
Anthrax Revisit Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series
Anthrax Crush Joe Jackson Classic On 1990's Persistence Of Time
Anthrax Detail 40th Anniversary Livestream Event
Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time
Anthrax Revisit State Of Euphoria Tour On 40th Anniversary Series
Anthrax Enter State Of Euphoria On 40th Anniversary Series
Anthrax Revisit I'm The Man For 40th Anniversary Video Series
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Battling Cancer- Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released- Fuel- AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut- Korn's Fieldy Skipping Summer Tour- Corey Taylor Summer CMFTour- Shadows Fall Announce Reunion Concert- Metallica- more
Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening- Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'- Halestorm Announce New Headline Tour Dates- Rolling Stones- more
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Battling Cancer
Queensryche Expanding 'Operation Mindcrime' and 'Empire'
Noel Gallagher Unplugs For 'The Dying Of The Light'
Anthrax Look Back At 'Sound Of White Noise'
Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'
Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released
Fuel Preview First Single From Forthcoming Album
AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose