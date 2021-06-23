Anthrax Look Back At 'Sound Of White Noise'

(hennemusic) Anthrax revisit the making of their 1993 studio album, "Sound Of White Noise", in the latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series.

The project was the New York band's first with singer John Bush - formerly of Armored Saint - following the dismissal of Joey Belladonna, as they ushered in a change in musical direction that served as the equivalent to hitting the reset button on their career.

"It truly felt like we got to make our first album over again," says Scott Ian. "It was like starting over." The group's sixth record, "Sound Of White Noise" delivered Anthrax the highest US chart placement in their history when it reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Episode 18 in the Anthrax 40 series features insight into the band from a lengthy list of fellow rockers, including Rob Zombie, Slash, Henry Rollins, Corey Taylor, John 5 and Kerry King, among others. Read more and watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

