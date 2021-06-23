.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Battling Cancer

Keavin Wiggins | 06-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Blink-182 cover art

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus confirmed via social media that he is battling cancer and that he is in the middle of undergoing chemortherapy treatment for the illness.

He tweeted, "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all".

Related Stories


Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Battling Cancer

Atreyu Recruit Blink-182's Travis Barker For 'Warrior'

Blink-182's New Album To Feature Unusual Collaborators

Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana 2020 In Review

Blink-182 Share New Song 'Quarantine'

Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana

Rush and Blink-182 Stars Self-Quarantine

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote 2019 In Review

Tom DeLonge Shared His Feelings About Blink-182 2019 In Review

Blink-182's Travis Barker Shares New Track Featuring Lil Wayne

News > Blink-182

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Battling Cancer- Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released- Fuel- AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut- Korn's Fieldy Skipping Summer Tour- Corey Taylor Summer CMFTour- Shadows Fall Announce Reunion Concert- Metallica- more

Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening- Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'- Halestorm Announce New Headline Tour Dates- Rolling Stones- more

Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more

Reviews

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana

Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

advertisement
Latest News

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Battling Cancer

Queensryche Expanding 'Operation Mindcrime' and 'Empire'

Noel Gallagher Unplugs For 'The Dying Of The Light'

Anthrax Look Back At 'Sound Of White Noise'

Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'

Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released

Fuel Preview First Single From Forthcoming Album

AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose