Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Battling Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus confirmed via social media that he is battling cancer and that he is in the middle of undergoing chemortherapy treatment for the illness.

He tweeted, "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all".



