Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video

Journey have released a music video for their brand new single "The Way We Used To Be", which is their first new music released since their 2011 album "Eclipse".
Guitarist Neal Schon had this to say, "The first song, 'The Way We Used To Be', came out of one of the many loops I'd written while the long downtime continued with the pandemic we all had to deal with.
"So utilizing my time and trying to keep fans in touch I started posting many jams and loops I created very quickly most every day. On 'The Way We Used To Be', I laid down the keyboard loop with over-dubbed rhythm and a little blues lead guitar and sent to Jonathan. He sent it back very shortly after with demo vocals and lyrics and I said to myself with a smile, we've still got it!
"I felt Jonathan nailed the lyrics and melody with haunting chorus 'got to get back to the way we used to be.' So this was the complete new beginning chapter for Journey - many more follow the same sequence with all of us collectively writing and working together.
"We now have over 26 songs that we've written and whittling it down to 10 or 12. We are very excited by all the new musical endeavors we've created together looking forward to getting back on the road to you." Watch the video below:
