Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour

Judas Priest cofounder and bassist Ian Hill says in a new interview that the band has some surprises for fans when it comes to the setlist for their upcoming U.S. tour.
The legendary band announced the dates for their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour of North America earlier this month, which is set to kick off on September 8th in Reading, PA.
Hill was asked by Sweetwater if the band had any surprises planned for the tour's setlist and he responded, "Yeah, there will be surprises. There's a couple of things we haven't played before."
He continues, "We're gonna cover as many albums as we can. It's difficult, because you've got so many albums; something somewhere is gonna have to give. We'll try and keep something from at least most of the albums. And yeah, there are a couple of things we haven't played yet, which we're all looking forward to." Watch the full interview below:
