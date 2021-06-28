.

Anberlin and The Early November Announce U.S. Tour

Michael Angulia | 06-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Anberlin tour poster

Anberlin have announced that they will be launching a tour of the U.S. in September that will also feature The Early November and special guests that will be announced soon.

The tour will be kicking off on September 4th at the House Of Blues in Orlando, FL and will be wrapping up on September 24th in Atlanta, GA at the Buckhead Theatre.

Frontman Stephen Christian had this to say, "Collectively we've all been through so much change and heaviness this past year and a half. But the time has finally come. We are beyond pumped to come together as a music community and do what we enjoy the most. LET'S GO!!."

The band will also be performing at this the Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL on September 25th and Chain Fest in Irvine, CA on October 23rd. See all of the dates here.

Related Stories


Anberlin and The Early November Announce U.S. Tour

News > Anberlin

advertisement
Day In Rock

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more

Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more

Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour- KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory- Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson- ZZ Top-more

Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video- Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White- The Who's Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour- more

Get Day In Rock stories by email:
Reviews

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

advertisement
Latest News

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works

Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce Fall Tour

Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'

Queen Continue Look At Queenmania In Japan On The Greatest

Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'

Deer Tick Share New Single And Announce Live Album

Anthrax Face Lineup Change And Grunge Era On Anniversary Video Series