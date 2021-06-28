Anberlin and The Early November Announce U.S. Tour

Anberlin have announced that they will be launching a tour of the U.S. in September that will also feature The Early November and special guests that will be announced soon.
The tour will be kicking off on September 4th at the House Of Blues in Orlando, FL and will be wrapping up on September 24th in Atlanta, GA at the Buckhead Theatre.
Frontman Stephen Christian had this to say, "Collectively we've all been through so much change and heaviness this past year and a half. But the time has finally come. We are beyond pumped to come together as a music community and do what we enjoy the most. LET'S GO!!."
The band will also be performing at this the Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL on September 25th and Chain Fest in Irvine, CA on October 23rd. See all of the dates here.
Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more
Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more
Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour- KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory- Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson- ZZ Top-more
Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video- Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White- The Who's Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour- more
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Scott Weiland Movie In The Works
Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce Fall Tour
Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'
Queen Continue Look At Queenmania In Japan On The Greatest
Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'
Deer Tick Share New Single And Announce Live Album
Anthrax Face Lineup Change And Grunge Era On Anniversary Video Series