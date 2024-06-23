Anberlin Announce First Album Fronted By Matty Mullins

(The Syndicate) Anberlin is announcing their upcoming full length album, Vega, due August 2 via Equal Vision Records. This highly anticipated release is the first proper record since announcing the touring departure of vocalist Stephen Christian and the addition of Memphis May Fire's Matty Mullins. The twelve-tracks, deliberately free-flowing, represent the diverse nature of Anberlin; with a handful of much heavier tracks, a dabble into industrial exploration, as well as the quintessential mellow vibes Anberlin fans have come to love over the band's expansive career.
Constantly evolving, the members of Anberlin did not have any future plans to release new music after taking a five year hiatus, before reuniting in 2019. The pandemic was the ultimate catalyst for the writing process which resulted in two explosive EPs released in 2022 and 2023, before officially passing the torch to Mullins and finalizing Vega.
On the new chapter of Anberlin, drummer Nate Young emphasizes "With Anberlin, there's been multiple eras of our career. This new era with Matty Mullins is one we couldn't be more stoked on. As all things, you never know how long this time will be, but we're sure gonna lean all the way in and enjoy the hell out of the process."
To coincide with the album announcement, Anberlin debuted their first single off the record, "Walk Alone", with an accompanying music video, which details the journey of a spouse or partner battling with depression. Often struggling in silence, the lyrics document how painful it can be to watch someone you love dealing with such intense emotions. Ensuring that you are never alone, the song demonstrates the compassion and care of a genuine partnership and commitment.
On the song's sound, Anberlin's guitarist/vocalist Christian McAlhaney adds "Walk Alone is a curious mixture of the traditional and modern Anberlin sound. The goal was to approach the vintage Anberlin sound with a more current approach to songwriting and production."
