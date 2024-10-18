Anberlin Surprise Fans With 'High Stakes' Release

(The Syndicate) Ahead of this weekend's highly anticipated When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV, alternative outfit Anberlin dropped a surprise new song "High Stakes" alongside a lighthearted, super entertaining music video filmed this summer across various cities. The visual is so captivating it encourages fans to re-watch and catch what they might have missed the first time around.
On the new chapter of Anberlin, drummer Nate Young shares "Bringing Matty into the band has been beneficial on countless levels. He's brought a fresh perspective to the picture that allowed us re-discover our roots & made us fall in love with music all over again. 'Walk Alone' & 'Seven' were the beginning of a new era, 'High Stakes' is proof that Anberlin is here to stay."
Matty Mullins adds "When I first joined the band, Joey gave me a giant folder of old Anberlin instrumentals that never got used. The intention wasn't to use them, but just for me to enjoy them as a fan. I went through all of the songs like a kid on Christmas. It was like having access to a time capsule and getting to see inside the making of one of my favorite bands of all time. The instrumental for what became "'High Stakes' stood out to me as one that really embodied the Anberlin that I fell in love with at 14 years old (the working title was JOMO 18). I instantly started writing to it and sharing it with the guys. It's an unbelievable honor to be a part of this new season of Anberlin & it's so insanely cool to incorporate a piece of the band's history that the fans never heard. We couldn't be more excited about this song and & can't wait for everyone to hear it!"
Anberlin Reveal 'Seven' Video As 'Vega' Album Arrives
Anberlin Announce First Album Fronted By Matty Mullins
Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin and Anberlin Launching The 20 Years Of Tears Tour
Memphis May Fire and That Remains Lead Capulet Fest Lineup
