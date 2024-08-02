Anberlin Reveal 'Seven' Video As 'Vega' Album Arrives

(The Syndicate) Anberlin unveiled their full length album, Vega, today, August 2 via Equal Vision Records. This highly anticipated release is the first proper record since announcing the touring departure of vocalist Stephen Christian and the addition of Memphis May Fire's Matty Mullins. The twelve-tracks, deliberately free-flowing, represent the diverse nature of Anberlin; with a handful of much heavier tracks, a dabble into industrial exploration, as well as the quintessential mellow vibes Anberlin fans have come to love over the band's expansive career.

On the new chapter of Anberlin, drummer Nate Young emphasizes "With Anberlin, there's been multiple eras of our career. This new era with Matty Mullins is one we couldn't be more stoked on. As all things, you never know how long this time will be, but we're sure gonna lean all the way in and enjoy the hell out of the process."

In addition to the release of Vega today, Anberlin released a music video for "Seven", one of the two new tracks on the album which features Matty Mullins on vocals. The intimate track features a black and white performance heavy video which was directed by drummer, Nate Young, and showcases the band's inimitable stage presence.

On "Seven", Young adds "Seven is a song where we pushed ourselves creatively, but it also came very naturally at the same time. With each part of the song we'd get inspired by a new idea that would further it into one of our favorite songs of this new era for us."

Related Stories

Anberlin Announce First Album Fronted By Matty Mullins

Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin and Anberlin Launching The 20 Years Of Tears Tour

Memphis May Fire and That Remains Lead Capulet Fest Lineup

Anberlin Announce Convinced EP with Lacerate Video

News > Anberlin