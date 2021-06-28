.

Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dierks Bentley single art

Dierks Bentley has a lot to celebrate as he has earned his 20th career No. 1 single on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart with his latest his song "Gone".

The country music star had this to say, "I really can't believe I have 20 No. Ones at Country radio. I still remember the bar I played in Texas when I found out that 'What Was I Thinking' was going to be my first No. One.

"It's a great feeling that only gets better with each song that goes to the top. I am so appreciative of Country radio for all the support they have given me from the beginning...it's been a great ride." Watch the video for "Gone" below:


Related Stories


Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'

Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley To Launch Summer Amphitheater Tour

Dierks Bentley Plots High Times & Hangovers Club Tour

Dierks Bentley Releases Fun New 'Gone' Video

Dierks Bentley Shares Brand New Song 'Gone'

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival

Dierks Bentley Announces More Acts For Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley Adds Summer Leg To Burning Man Tour

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

News > Dierks Bentley

advertisement
Day In Rock

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more

Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more

Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour- KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory- Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson- ZZ Top-more

Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video- Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White- The Who's Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour- more

Get Day In Rock stories by email:
Reviews

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

advertisement
Latest News

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works

Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce Fall Tour

Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'

Queen Continue Look At Queenmania In Japan On The Greatest

Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'

Deer Tick Share New Single And Announce Live Album

Anthrax Face Lineup Change And Grunge Era On Anniversary Video Series