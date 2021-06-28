Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'

Dierks Bentley has a lot to celebrate as he has earned his 20th career No. 1 single on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart with his latest his song "Gone".

The country music star had this to say, "I really can't believe I have 20 No. Ones at Country radio. I still remember the bar I played in Texas when I found out that 'What Was I Thinking' was going to be my first No. One.

"It's a great feeling that only gets better with each song that goes to the top. I am so appreciative of Country radio for all the support they have given me from the beginning...it's been a great ride." Watch the video for "Gone" below:

