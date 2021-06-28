Howard Jones Announces Acoustic Trio Tour Dates

Howard Jones has announced the rescheduled dates for his Acoustic Trio Tour of the United States, which is now set to take place in February of next year.

The tour was originally scheduled to take place in January through March of 2020, but was sidelined by the pandemic lockdown. It will now be launching on February 11th in Ithaca, NY and wrapping up on February 21st in Alexandria, VA.

The shows will feature songs from Jones' career with Howard on electric piano, Robin Boult (Roger Daltrey, Dave Stewart, Fish) on acoustic guitar and Nick Beggs (Kajagoogoo, Belinda Carlisle, John Paul Jones) on chapman stick.



Jones had this to say, ""I'm super happy to be able to resume the tour that Covid so rudely interrupted. The trio is a joy for me. Nick, Robin and I can't wait to play these intimate shows for my amazing fans." See the dates below:

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio tour dates:

02/11 Ithaca, NY Hangar02/12 Saratoga, NY Universal Preservation Hall02/14 Boston, NY City Winery02/15 Norwalk, CT Wall Street Theater02/17 Pawling, NY Daryl's House02/18 Huntington, NY The Paramount02/19 New York, NY Sony Hall02/20 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater02/21 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

Related Stories

Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones Returns With Sion

Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage) and Jared Dines Tease New Band Sion

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Enlists Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones For New EP

Killswitch Engage Recruit Howard Jones' Light the Torch For Tour

Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones

Killswitch Engage Stream New Song With Howard Jones

Killswitch Engage Offers More Details For Howard Jones Reunion Song

Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio

News > Howard Jones



