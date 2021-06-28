.

Howard Jones Announces Acoustic Trio Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 06-28-2021

Howard Jones tour poster

Howard Jones has announced the rescheduled dates for his Acoustic Trio Tour of the United States, which is now set to take place in February of next year.

The tour was originally scheduled to take place in January through March of 2020, but was sidelined by the pandemic lockdown. It will now be launching on February 11th in Ithaca, NY and wrapping up on February 21st in Alexandria, VA.

The shows will feature songs from Jones' career with Howard on electric piano, Robin Boult (Roger Daltrey, Dave Stewart, Fish) on acoustic guitar and Nick Beggs (Kajagoogoo, Belinda Carlisle, John Paul Jones) on chapman stick.

Jones had this to say, ""I'm super happy to be able to resume the tour that Covid so rudely interrupted. The trio is a joy for me. Nick, Robin and I can't wait to play these intimate shows for my amazing fans." See the dates below:

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio tour dates:


02/11 Ithaca, NY Hangar
02/12 Saratoga, NY Universal Preservation Hall
02/14 Boston, NY City Winery
02/15 Norwalk, CT Wall Street Theater
02/17 Pawling, NY Daryl's House
02/18 Huntington, NY The Paramount
02/19 New York, NY Sony Hall
02/20 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater
02/21 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

News > Howard Jones

