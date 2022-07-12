Howard Jones Shares New Song 'Formed By Stars'

Howard Jones has shared a new song called "Formed By Stars". The track comes from the New Wave icon's forthcoming album, "Dialog," which will arrive on September 9th.

He had this to say about the song, "'Formed By The Stars' is a reference to our bodies being made of raw materials that were created in the stars. Life is not easy as we are assailed by difficulties from cradle to grave.

"However, we can become strong through our own efforts and overcome the obstacles and realise our potential is unlimited. All things are connected and each action reverberates throughout time and space. Nothing is insignificant".



"Dialogue" will be the third album in a trilogy of electronic releases from Jones, following 2015's "Engage", and 2019's "Transform". Stream "Formed By Stars below:

