Howard Jones Celebrates 40 Years Since First Hit

(Hired Gun Media) Howard Jones celebrates 40 years with 2023 marking the anniversary of the release of "New Song," the ebullient hit that kicked off his career. Jones will be touring the world this year to commemorate the event. He is featured as main support on the highly-anticipated The Letting It Go Show tour this summer with headliners Culture Club and Berlin rounding off the bill.

The tour kicks off in West Pam Beach, FL this week on Thursday, July 13th. Of the upcoming tour, Howard Jones commented, "Totally excited to be part of this amazing lineup, touring the US and Canada, and marking 40 years in music. Can't wait to celebrate with the fans."



Howard Jones' most recent album is DIALOGUE, which was released in September of last year. DIALOGUE is the third album in a trilogy of electronic releases from Jones with multi-media project ENGAGE coming out in 2015 and studio album TRANSFORM out in 2019. DIALOGUE garnered serious media coverage from Spin, Stereogum and more. Last summer's headlining tour with his full band/electronic set-up, featuring special guest alternative music legend Midge Ure received rave reviews. LA Weekly declared Jones "...poignant and perfect" and "absolutely superb".



Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades, playing live in a number of configurations including intimate solo shows and dates with his full high-tech band set-up. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with "New Song". His first two albums, HUMAN'S LIB and DREAM INTO ACTION, were worldwide hits. HUMAN'S LIB reached #1 in the UK and featured the hits "New Song" and "What Is Love?" In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, DREAM INTO ACTION, which quickly became a Top Ten platinum album in the United States and featured the hits "Things Can Only Get Better," "Life In One Day," "No One Is To Blame" and "Like To Get To Know You Well".



Howard Jones has sold upwards of 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world. Jones has recently performed on NBC's top-rated morning and nighttime shows respectively, The Today Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His ubiquitous hits can be heard in such high-profile television series and films such as "Stranger Things," "Breaking Bad," "Watchmen," "The Carrie Diaries," "Superstore" and "Bumblebee".

THE LETTING IT GO SHOW TOUR 2023 with Culture Club and Berlin:



JULY

13 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

16 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Amphitheatre

18 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

20 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre

22 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

23 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

25 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

28 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

29 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

30 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann

AUGUST

1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

3 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

4 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

5 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Theater

8 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

10 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

11 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

12 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

14 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

15 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

18 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

19 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

20 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

