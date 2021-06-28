Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are sharing video of an orchestral version of their "Typhoons" track, "All We Have Is Now." Bassist/singer Mike Kerr is joined by a 16-piece string orchestra at London's Abbey Road Studios to record the track for Amazon Music.
Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher have just issued a double AA-sided 7" vinyl release of the song alongside a previously-shared recording of the 2021 single, "Limbo", from the same session.
"Typhoons" earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No.1, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" Watch the video here.
