Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'

Bruce Henne | 06-28-2021

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are sharing video of an orchestral version of their "Typhoons" track, "All We Have Is Now." Bassist/singer Mike Kerr is joined by a 16-piece string orchestra at London's Abbey Road Studios to record the track for Amazon Music.

Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher have just issued a double AA-sided 7" vinyl release of the song alongside a previously-shared recording of the 2021 single, "Limbo", from the same session.

"Typhoons" earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No.1, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

