A film about the life of late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland called "Paper Heart" is under development by Dark Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Weiland died at the age of 48 in 2015 and Dark Pictures and Orian Williams have acquired the book rights to Weiland's memoir "Not Dead & Not for Sale," (which was written by the vocalist with David Ritz), according to the report.
The book is being adapted for the screen by Dark Picture cofounder and Stone Temple Pilots fan Jennifer Erwin. She said in a statement, "It's an honor to have the trust to tell Scott's story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him - the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be." Read the report here.
Scott Weiland's Son 'Let Go' From Suspect208 Supergroup Over Drug Use
Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End
Stone Temple Pilots Singer Explains Why He Doesn't Copy Scott Weiland
Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more
Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more
Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour- KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory- Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson- ZZ Top-more
Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video- Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White- The Who's Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour- more
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Scott Weiland Movie In The Works
Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Announce Fall Tour
Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'
Queen Continue Look At Queenmania In Japan On The Greatest
Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'
Deer Tick Share New Single And Announce Live Album
Anthrax Face Lineup Change And Grunge Era On Anniversary Video Series