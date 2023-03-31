Unreleased Scott Weiland Tracks Included On Expanded 12 Bar Blues Reissues

Album art

(Rhino) Scott Weiland's solo debut, 12 Bar Blues, marks its 25th anniversary March 31, 2023, and Rhino is celebrating by remastering and expanding the acclaimed album for two upcoming releases.

On Record Store Day, the album will make its vinyl debut as a limited edition 2-LP set. 12 Bar Blues will be limited to 7,500 copies on 180-gram translucent blue and green vinyl and available exclusively at select independent music retailers on April 22 for $34.98.

The set includes the original album with newly remastered audio along with three previously unreleased recordings: an acoustic version of "Barbarella" and session outtakes "Lazy Divey" and "Chateau Mars." The latter two tracks appeared on the original promotional version of the album sent out by Atlantic Records, but were cut from the commercial release.

On May 12, a deluxe version of 12 Bar Blues with even more unreleased music will be available digitally. It features the newly remastered original album, the unreleased tracks from the vinyl release, plus five more previously unreleased recordings.

The demo version of "Barbarella" from the digital deluxe version is available online today. Listen now. The original music video for "Barbarella" has also been newly upgraded to 4K. Watch it below:

