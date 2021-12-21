Scott Weiland Movie In The Works 2021 In Review

Late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland had a top 21 story from June 2021 when it was learned that a film about his life of called "Paper Heart" is under development by Dark Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Weiland died at the age of 48 in 2015 and Dark Pictures and Orian Williams have acquired the book rights to Weiland's memoir "Not Dead & Not for Sale," (which was written by the vocalist with David Ritz), according to the report.
The book is being adapted for the screen by Dark Picture cofounder and Stone Temple Pilots fan Jennifer Erwin. She said in a statement, "It's an honor to have the trust to tell Scott's story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him - the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be.
