Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency

Sammy Hagar has announced that he will be launching a Las Vegas Residency this fall that will feature jams with a rotating roster of some of his music star friends
The "Sammy Hagar and Friends" residency will be taking place at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod (formerly known as the Stratosphere) with the first two shows featuring his all-star band The Circle.
Sammy had this to say, "I've been searching the Las Vegas Strip trying to find the right room, ambience and partners to create a very special Cabo Wabo birthday-bash-type environment for my band members and musician friends to create the ultimate party residency. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to 'Sammy And Friends'. You all know the rules. There aren't any."
The announced shows will be taking place on October 29th, and 30th, November 5th and 6th. Watch the announcement video below:
