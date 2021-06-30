Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown Lead Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, and Rob Zombie lead the lineup of over 180 artists for this year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

The fourth annual event will be taking place on Septmeber 9th through 12th at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Danville, VA and will feature six stages.

"What is taking place with Blue Ridge Rock Festival this year is truly humbling, and very special," says event promoter Purpose Driven Events' Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Slye. "The entire event is centered around a mission that resonates in a profound way with the fans.

"We are working around the clock to constantly innovate, listen to our fans, and fight for our passionate community. The rapid, organic growth of Blue Ridge from 3,500 attendees on our first weekend, to an already near sell-out of 150,000 this year is a true testament to that." See the currently announced full lineup below:

10 Years, A Day To Remember, Adelitas Way, All Good Things, All That Remains, Another Day Dawns, Anthrax (40th Anniversary), Asking Alexandria, Atreyu, August Burns Red, Avatar, Ayron Jones, Bad Omens, Badflower, Beartooth, Black Label Society, Body Count (feat. Ice-T), Brand Of Sacrifice, Breaking Benjamin (only festival performance of 2021), Burden Of The Sky, Bush, Chelsea Grin, Chevelle, Clutch, Corrosion of Conformity, Crown The Empire, Currents, Cypress Hill (30th Anniversary), D.R.U.G.S. (first show in nearly a decade), Drowning Pool, Escape The Fate, Falling In Reverse, Fame on Fire, Fever 333, Fire From The Gods, Fit For A King, Five Finger Death Punch, Fozzy, From Ashes To New, The Ghost Inside (rare comeback show), Gojira, Halestorm, Hatebreed, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Ill Nino, In Flames, Islander, I Prevail (only show of 2021), Jelly Roll, Killswitch Engage, Knocked Loose, Lamb of God, Lil Jon, Light The Torch, Limp Bizkit, Ludacris, Mastodon, Megadeth, Miss May I, Motionless In White, Nonpoint, P.O.D. (performing their multi-platinum album "Satellite" in its entirety for its 20th anniversary), Papa Roach (playing "Infest" in its entirety + greatest hits), Philip Anselmo & The Illegals (Performing Pantera's Greatest Hits), Pop Evil, Rev Run (Run-DMC), Rise Against, Rob Zombie, Sabaton, Saul, Seether, Sevendust, Shinedown, Skillet (full pyrotechnic performance), Slaves, Spiritbox (United States debut), Spite, Stitched Up Heart, Tallah, Tech N9ne, Testament, Texas Hippie Coalition, Theory of a Deadman, Trivium, T-Pain, Underoath, Wage War, We Came As Romans and many more local and regional acts.



