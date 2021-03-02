Eddie Vedder And Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo On New Podcast

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has teaming up with Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo for a new episode of "The Artist and The Athlete" podcast that premiered today, Tuesday (March 2nd).
The recently launched podcast was created by national sports broadcaster and music superfan Lindsay Czarniak (FOX NFL, NASCAR, formerly ESPN), and the show pairs a "renowned musician with an iconic sports figure for an intimate, wide-ranging conversation that explores their path to success, their process, and their passions when away from the big stage."
During the new episode Vedder shares a never-before-told story about sneaking into Wrigley Field in 2016 after the Cubs won the NLCS. They also take a deep dive into the inspiration behind his Cubs anthem "All The Way".
Eddie also reveals that the first record that he ever bought was Michael Jackson's "Got To Be There" and that his baseball walk-up song would be Fugazi's "Give Me The Cure" and a lot more.
Listen to the new episode, plus check out the pairings of Alanis Morissette and Danica Patrick, as well as Brad Paisley and Clayton Kershaw, here.
Eddie Vedder Streams Acoustic Cover Of Bruce Springsteen Classic
Eddie Vedder Expands 'Matter Of Time' For Christmas Release
Eddie Vedder Releases Video For New Song 'Matter Of Time'
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Guests On Mind Wide Open
Eddie Vedder Jams Ramones Classic With The Supersuckers
Eddie Vedder Rocks New Pearl Jam Song For Covid-19 Special
Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces Solo Tour
The Who Announce One-Off Show Featuring Eddie Vedder
AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson- Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video- Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates- more
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson
Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video
Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates
Eddie Vedder And Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo On New Podcast
Frost Announce First New Album In 5 Years
Shallow Side Take On Foreigner Classic 'Juke Box Hero'
Sponge To Play Rotting Pinata In Full For Live From Vegas Livestream
Singled Out: Farsight's Solace