Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder discussed his love of baseball during this week's appearance on the brand new podcast The Artist and The Athlete.

The recently launched podcast series is hosted by Lindsay Czarniak (FOX NFL, NASCAR, formerly ESPN), and it pairs a music artist with a sports figure to discuss a variety of topics.

Vedder was paired with Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo for this week's episode and Eddie explained during the chat how his love of baseball began when he was taken to Wrigley Field at six years old. Watch the excerpt below and stream the full episode here.

