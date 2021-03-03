Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder discussed his love of baseball during this week's appearance on the brand new podcast The Artist and The Athlete.
The recently launched podcast series is hosted by Lindsay Czarniak (FOX NFL, NASCAR, formerly ESPN), and it pairs a music artist with a sports figure to discuss a variety of topics.
Vedder was paired with Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo for this week's episode and Eddie explained during the chat how his love of baseball began when he was taken to Wrigley Field at six years old. Watch the excerpt below and stream the full episode here.
Eddie Vedder And Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo On New Podcast
Eddie Vedder Streams Acoustic Cover Of Bruce Springsteen Classic
Eddie Vedder Expands 'Matter Of Time' For Christmas Release
Eddie Vedder Releases Video For New Song 'Matter Of Time'
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Guests On Mind Wide Open
Eddie Vedder Jams Ramones Classic With The Supersuckers
Eddie Vedder Rocks New Pearl Jam Song For Covid-19 Special
Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces Solo Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance'- Black Sabbath Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Die Young'- Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball- more
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance'
Black Sabbath Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Die Young'
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball
Badfinger Releasing New Collaborations Album
Yes Share 'Roundabout' Video From New Box Set
Lynyrd Skynyrd Share 1976 Performance Of 'Gimme Three Steps'
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'In Stride'
Singled Out: BlackWater Cobra's Guy Like Me