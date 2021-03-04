Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen is streaming a lyric video for his new single, "You're To Blame", as the latest preview to his forthcoming Mammoth WVH album debut.

The tune follows the project's lead single, "Distance", as the second track issued in advance of the June 11 release, which Wolfgang worked on with producer Michael Baskette.

While Wolfgang recorded all the instruments and vocals on "Mammoth WVH" himself, the rocker debuted his live lineup during a recent series of tv appearances that saw him joined by guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock.

Mammoth WVH currently have one show scheduled on their live itinerary: an appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 10. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

