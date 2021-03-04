(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen is streaming a lyric video for his new single, "You're To Blame", as the latest preview to his forthcoming Mammoth WVH album debut.
The tune follows the project's lead single, "Distance", as the second track issued in advance of the June 11 release, which Wolfgang worked on with producer Michael Baskette.
While Wolfgang recorded all the instruments and vocals on "Mammoth WVH" himself, the rocker debuted his live lineup during a recent series of tv appearances that saw him joined by guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock.
Mammoth WVH currently have one show scheduled on their live itinerary: an appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 10. Watch the video here.
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit With Eddie Tribute 'Distance'
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Mammoth WVH TV Performance
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release
Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Mammoth WVH Album Details
Wolfgang Van Halen Previews New Song 'You're To Blame'
Wolfgang Van Halen To Rock TV Debut On Kimmel
Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready
Wolfgang Talks Eddie Van Halen Voicemail In 'Distance' Video
Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video- Ghost 'Life Eternal' Video- When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy- more
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video
Ghost Share 'Life Eternal' Video From 2020 Tour Finale
When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy Osbourne
Atreyu Recruit Blink-182's Travis Barker For 'Warrior'
Obituary To Play The End Complete In Full During Livestream
The Mighty Mighty BossToneS Stream First Song From New Album
Singled Out: Mountainess' Soundtrack