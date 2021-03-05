Eddie Van Halen's Influence Went Beyond Guitar Says Megadeth Star

Eddie Van Halen is known as an big influence on guitarist but Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson says that the late guitar legend was also an influence on his as a bass player.

Ellefson was asked which artist that he would like to collaborate with, dead or alive, during a recent appearance on Interviewing The Legends on BBC radio. He responded, "Probably Eddie Van Halen. And I don't say that just because [he] passed. [Van Halen is] a band that Megadeth never played with. And they were such an influential band for me.

"And even as a bass player, Eddie was an influence on me. And I don't play guitar like him at all. When I play guitar, I probably play more like Rudy Schenker or Malcolm Young or something. I'm not a lead guitar player, I admit that. I just love his approach to things, just kind of shoot from the hip, play from the heart."

He went on to explain his appreciation for former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and his dynamic with Eddie. He said, "I really admire how Michael Anthony played bass to Eddie's guitar playing.

There was a simplicity that anchored it. Eddie used to really sing Michael's praises back in the day about just being such a great solid bass player. And while that doesn't get a lot of spotlight, it doesn't get headlines. While Eddie was getting the headlines, I always admired that he spoke highly about Michael and his ability to just sort of anchor the band down.

"That would be a fun experience, to have played with [Eddie], even just for an afternoon." Check out the full interview below:

