Kitt Wakeley Tops Billboard Chart With Joe Satriani Collaboration

Kitt Wakeley has topped Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart with the single "Conflicted," which is his collaboration with guitar legend Joe Satriani.
The song will be included on Kitt's forthcoming genre crossing album, "Symphony Of Sinners and Saints", which is set to be released on May 21, 2021.
"Conflicted," also landed at No. 6 on the "Rock Digital Song Sales" chart, and No. 18 on the "Hot Hard Rock Songs" chart. Kitt had this to say, "It is incredibly gratifying to see that there is an audience for my music and humbling to chart on Billboard.
"After two years of hard work, contributions from phenomenal talents such as Joe Satriani, and the support of those who had faith in me, I couldn't be prouder of this project." Check out the song below:
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity
87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings Part Of Plastic Ono Band Reissue
August Burns Red Share Cover Of Westworld Theme
Anneke van Giersbergen Announce Darkest Skies Virtual Experience
Crown Release 'Illumination' Video
Maximo Park Postpone Spring Headline Tour To October
Witherfall Stream 'And They All Blew Away' Video