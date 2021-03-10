Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth 1990 Package

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming audio of a performance of "Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)" from the newly-announced package, "Live At Knebworth 1990."
Due April 30, the project captures the band's headline appearance at the star-studded Silver Clef Winners concert at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, where they played before 120,000 fans alongside Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Dire Straits, Genesis, Cliff Richard and Tears For Fears.
Originally broadcast globally via MTV, the event was in aid of the Nordoff-Robbins music therapy charity, with profits going towards setting up the performing arts BRIT School near London.
"The Knebworth Concert was a defining moment in the music industry's commitment to Nordoff Robbins, the BRIT Trust and the concept of the BRIT School," explains David Munns, Chairman of Nordoff Robbins. "What a fantastic day it was, culminating in this brilliant performance by Pink Floyd. The money raised allowed the BRIT School to come into being and allowed Nordoff Robbins to significantly expand its service. Knebworth will go down in history as one of those great moments and the music industry should be very proud of what it achieved."
Pink Floyd performed an hour-long, 7-song set that delivered two tracks each from "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "Wish You Were Here" and "The Wall", and a tune from 1987's "A Momentary lapse Of Reason."
"There is something special about Knebworth," recalls drummer Nick Mason. "We all still have fond memories of playing there in the 70's, and this show was no different. As a North London boy this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the re-assembly of the band after a fairly mega tour that had lasted for well over a year.
"It was also an opportunity to get the wonderful [saxophonist[ Candy Dulfer to play - I had been a fan of hers for quite a while, and it was just a shame we didn't have an opportunity to utilize her for more. We also had our dear friend Michael Kamen guesting; Michael had contributed so much to PF over the previous ten years, it's great to have something of his playing on the recording."
Following its release on Pink Floyd's 2019 box set, "The Later Years", "Live At Knebworth 1990" will be available for the first time this spring as a standalone package offered on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms. Listen to Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)" here.
Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched
Pink Floyd Share Alternate Video Version Of Arnold Layne
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance
Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video
Pink Floyd Share Video Of Classic 1972 Performance
Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song 2020 In Review
Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money' 2020 In Review
Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation 2020 In Review
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth 1990 Package
Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'
Slipknot and Halestorm Stars Talk Long Live Rock
INXS Star Andrew Farriss Streaming His First Solo Concert
Barenaked Ladies Announce Flips N' Hits Streaming Event
Singled Out: A Crime Called's Drown
Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'
Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Release 'Running' Lyric Video