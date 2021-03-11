After teasing fans via social media, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released a music video for his new single "Happy Endings," which features iann dior and UPSAHL.
His camp had this to say about the new clip, "Directed by PIX3LFACE [A$AP Rocky, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Saint JHN], the video oozes with throwback vibes and nineties-style cartoon animation, some hand drawn by Shinoda himself.
"Against its sunny Downtown Los Angeles backdrop, Shinoda rhymes with hunger and heart as UPSAHL sings the unshakable hook between emotive bars from iann dior.
"With its kinetic editing and intimate closeups, the visual bottles the song's upbeat spirit with just the right amount of tension and release." See the results below:
Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future 2018 In Review
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Solo Video
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'
Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video- more
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour
Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video
Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off
Grouplove Return With New Video and Surprise Album
Singled Out: 10 Years After's Suranne Suranne
Skillet Launching Drive-In Theater Tour
Helloween Preview Epic New Single and Announce Album