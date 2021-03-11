Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video

After teasing fans via social media, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released a music video for his new single "Happy Endings," which features iann dior and UPSAHL.

His camp had this to say about the new clip, "Directed by PIX3LFACE [A$AP Rocky, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Saint JHN], the video oozes with throwback vibes and nineties-style cartoon animation, some hand drawn by Shinoda himself.

"Against its sunny Downtown Los Angeles backdrop, Shinoda rhymes with hunger and heart as UPSAHL sings the unshakable hook between emotive bars from iann dior.

"With its kinetic editing and intimate closeups, the visual bottles the song's upbeat spirit with just the right amount of tension and release." See the results below:

Related Stories

Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future 2018 In Review

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Solo Video

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs

News > Mike Shinoda



