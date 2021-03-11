.

Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-11-2021

There is bad news for Pink Floyd fans hoping for a reunion. David Gilmour was asked about the idea and responded that he had "absolutely" no interest.

Gilmour spoke with Guitar Player had this to say about a Pink Floyd reunion (via NME), "It has run its course, we are done. I'm all for Roger [Waters] doing whatever he wants to do and enjoying himself.

He reiterated, "but I absolutely don't want to go back. I don't want to go and play stadiums. I'm free to do exactly what I want to do and how I want to do it."

Roger Waters said last year that he attempted to bridge the differences with his former bandmates and did not have any luck. He said, "About a year ago, I convened a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd at a hotel at an airport in London, where I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse that we have and the predicament we find ourselves in," he said.

