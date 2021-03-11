.

Skillet Launching Drive-In Theater Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-11-2021

Skillet Tour poster courtesy Atom Splitter

Skillet have announced that they will be returning to the road next month to launch a Drive-In Theater Tour that will feature support from Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon.

The 21-city tour is scheduled to kick off on April 22nd in Mitchell, IN at the Holiday Drive-In and will be concluding on May 23rd in Chaffee, MO at the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In.

According to the announcement," All dates on the Drive-In Theater Tour will comply with local guidelines related to COVID-19. Tickets for the tour will again be sold by the car load* (up to 6 people per car) and will be available for purchase at 12pm ET Friday, March 12." See the dates below:

4/22 - Mitchell, IN - Holiday Drive-In
4/23 - Knox, IN - Melody Drive-In Theatre
4/24 - Middle Point, OH - Van-Del Drive-In
4/25 - Versailles, IN - Bel-Air Drive-In
4/29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater
4/30 - Sparta, TN - Sparta Drive-in
5/1 - Marion, VA - Park Place Drive In Theater
5/2 - Athens, TN - Swingin' Midway Drive-in
5/4 - Beaufort, SC - Highway 21 Drive-in
5/5 - Albemarle, NC - Badin Road Drive-In
5/6 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - I-95 Drive-In at Roanoke Rapids Theatre
5/8 - Destin, FL- Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village
5/13 - Guin, AL - Blue Moon Drive-In
5/14-Bald Knob, AR - Grayson Farms Amphitheater
5/15-Marshall, AR - Kenda Drive-In Theater
5/16 - Fayetteville, AR - 112 Drive-In
5/18 - Carthage, MO - 66 Drive-In
5/19 - Wichita, KS - Starlite Drive-In
5/20 - Tulsa, OK - Admiral Twin
5/22 - Cadet, MO - Starlite Drive-In
5/23 - Chaffee, MO - Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In

MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold

