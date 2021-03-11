Skillet Launching Drive-In Theater Tour

Skillet have announced that they will be returning to the road next month to launch a Drive-In Theater Tour that will feature support from Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon.
The 21-city tour is scheduled to kick off on April 22nd in Mitchell, IN at the Holiday Drive-In and will be concluding on May 23rd in Chaffee, MO at the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In.
According to the announcement," All dates on the Drive-In Theater Tour will comply with local guidelines related to COVID-19. Tickets for the tour will again be sold by the car load* (up to 6 people per car) and will be available for purchase at 12pm ET Friday, March 12." See the dates below:
4/22 - Mitchell, IN - Holiday Drive-In
4/23 - Knox, IN - Melody Drive-In Theatre
4/24 - Middle Point, OH - Van-Del Drive-In
4/25 - Versailles, IN - Bel-Air Drive-In
4/29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater
4/30 - Sparta, TN - Sparta Drive-in
5/1 - Marion, VA - Park Place Drive In Theater
5/2 - Athens, TN - Swingin' Midway Drive-in
5/4 - Beaufort, SC - Highway 21 Drive-in
5/5 - Albemarle, NC - Badin Road Drive-In
5/6 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - I-95 Drive-In at Roanoke Rapids Theatre
5/8 - Destin, FL- Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village
5/13 - Guin, AL - Blue Moon Drive-In
5/14-Bald Knob, AR - Grayson Farms Amphitheater
5/15-Marshall, AR - Kenda Drive-In Theater
5/16 - Fayetteville, AR - 112 Drive-In
5/18 - Carthage, MO - 66 Drive-In
5/19 - Wichita, KS - Starlite Drive-In
5/20 - Tulsa, OK - Admiral Twin
5/22 - Cadet, MO - Starlite Drive-In
5/23 - Chaffee, MO - Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In
Lacey Sturm Streams New Song Penned With Skillet Stars
Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Pete RG, Skillet)
Skillet, From Ashes To New and Ledger To Tour America
Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Skillet)
Radio Killing The Rock Star Says Skillet Frontman
Alter Bridge and Skillet Add Dates To Fall Tour
Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour
Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour- Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video- more
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth- Megadeth's Ellefson Set Release For 'Dwellers'- Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Samantha's Gone'- Smith and Kotzen- A Day To Remember - more
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour
Phil Anselmo To Rock Pantera Classics For Special Livestream
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Happy Endings' Video
Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off
Grouplove Return With New Video and Surprise Album
Singled Out: 10 Years After's Suranne Suranne
Skillet Launching Drive-In Theater Tour
Helloween Preview Epic New Single and Announce Album