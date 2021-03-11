Skillet Launching Drive-In Theater Tour

Skillet have announced that they will be returning to the road next month to launch a Drive-In Theater Tour that will feature support from Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon.

The 21-city tour is scheduled to kick off on April 22nd in Mitchell, IN at the Holiday Drive-In and will be concluding on May 23rd in Chaffee, MO at the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In.



According to the announcement," All dates on the Drive-In Theater Tour will comply with local guidelines related to COVID-19. Tickets for the tour will again be sold by the car load* (up to 6 people per car) and will be available for purchase at 12pm ET Friday, March 12." See the dates below:

4/22 - Mitchell, IN - Holiday Drive-In

4/23 - Knox, IN - Melody Drive-In Theatre

4/24 - Middle Point, OH - Van-Del Drive-In

4/25 - Versailles, IN - Bel-Air Drive-In

4/29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater

4/30 - Sparta, TN - Sparta Drive-in

5/1 - Marion, VA - Park Place Drive In Theater

5/2 - Athens, TN - Swingin' Midway Drive-in

5/4 - Beaufort, SC - Highway 21 Drive-in

5/5 - Albemarle, NC - Badin Road Drive-In

5/6 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - I-95 Drive-In at Roanoke Rapids Theatre

5/8 - Destin, FL- Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village

5/13 - Guin, AL - Blue Moon Drive-In

5/14-Bald Knob, AR - Grayson Farms Amphitheater

5/15-Marshall, AR - Kenda Drive-In Theater

5/16 - Fayetteville, AR - 112 Drive-In

5/18 - Carthage, MO - 66 Drive-In

5/19 - Wichita, KS - Starlite Drive-In

5/20 - Tulsa, OK - Admiral Twin

5/22 - Cadet, MO - Starlite Drive-In

5/23 - Chaffee, MO - Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In



Related Stories

Lacey Sturm Streams New Song Penned With Skillet Stars

Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Pete RG, Skillet)

Skillet, From Ashes To New and Ledger To Tour America

Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Skillet)

Radio Killing The Rock Star Says Skillet Frontman

Alter Bridge and Skillet Add Dates To Fall Tour

Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

News > Skillet



