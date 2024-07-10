Seether and Skillet Teaming Up For Fall Tour

(Atom Splitter) Seether and Skillet are headed out on the road together this fall. The tour kicks off on September 17 in Asheville, NC and runs through October 20 in Minneapolis, MN.

"We're really stoked about the upcoming tour - we've put together a killer package! It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show," states Seether.

Skillet, one of the best-selling multi-platinum rock bands of the 21st century, as well as being two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and members of the Pandora Billionaires Club members, are excited to hit the road again.

"We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again. We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time," says Skillet.

In other SKILLET news, the band will embark on its first-ever tour of the Middle East this coming November. Dates and details are here. The band has also enjoyed a string of sold-out shows across Canada, including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Montreal and will join Black Stone Cherry for a UK tour, as well.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10am local time, with various pre-sales set to begin on Wednesday, July 10 at 10am local time.

SEETHER + SKILLET ON TOUR:

9/17 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

9/19 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

9/20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

9/21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

9/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

9/24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

9/27 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

10/2 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

10/3 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

10/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn

10/6 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/8 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

10/9 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

10/11 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

10/15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10/18 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

10/19 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

10/20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

