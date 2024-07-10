Seether and Skillet Teaming Up For Fall Tour

(Atom Splitter) Seether and Skillet are headed out on the road together this fall. The tour kicks off on September 17 in Asheville, NC and runs through October 20 in Minneapolis, MN.
"We're really stoked about the upcoming tour - we've put together a killer package! It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show," states Seether.
Skillet, one of the best-selling multi-platinum rock bands of the 21st century, as well as being two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and members of the Pandora Billionaires Club members, are excited to hit the road again.
"We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again. We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time," says Skillet.
In other SKILLET news, the band will embark on its first-ever tour of the Middle East this coming November. Dates and details are here. The band has also enjoyed a string of sold-out shows across Canada, including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Montreal and will join Black Stone Cherry for a UK tour, as well.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10am local time, with various pre-sales set to begin on Wednesday, July 10 at 10am local time.
SEETHER + SKILLET ON TOUR:
9/17 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
9/19 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
9/20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
9/21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
9/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
9/24 - Chicago, IL - Radius
9/27 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena
10/2 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
10/3 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
10/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn
10/6 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
10/8 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center
10/9 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ
10/11 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
10/15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10/18 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater
10/19 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
10/20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
