Skillet Announce First Australian Tour Since 2018

Skillet are heading Down Under this April where they will be launching their first tour of Australia since 2018, the U.S. Christian metal band announced late last week.

The five-city trek is set to kick off on April 14th in Sydney at the Metro Theatre, and will include stops in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide, before wrapping up on April 10th in Perth.

The band will be embarking on the tour to promote their latest studio album, "Dominion," which was released in 2022, followed by an expanded deluxe edition that arrived last February.

4/4 - Sydney Metro Theatre (Licensed All Ages)

4/5 - Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel (Licensed All Ages)

4/7 - Melbourne Northcote Theatre

4/8 - Adelaide Hindley St Music Hall (Mixed Licensed All Ages)

4/10 - Perth Astor Theatre (Licensed All Ages)

