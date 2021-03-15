.

Rundown Kreeps 'Held Down' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rundown Kreeps photo courtesy Earshot

Los Angeles Ska/Punk trio Rundown Kreeps have released a video for their new single "Held Down". The track comes from their forthcoming album, which will be released later this year under their new deal with My Grito.

They had this to say about the song, "'Held Down' discusses the self-reflection of daily paranoia through the eyes of a Chicano living in Los Angeles during 2020. The lyrics glide over the topics of racism, social status, gentrification, death, and self-awareness in a borderline stoic manner. Sometimes resolution is inexistent, until you learn to be untroubled without it."

They said of the video, "We figured that in times of quarantine, we'd do what we've always done. Which to us meant to do it ourselves. So, with a DIY mentality, we chose to shoot, direct, and edit our own music video.

"It felt almost necessary to do it as a three-person production during the pandemic. Our only true goals were to film something that no other band has done so far, make it feel as bizarre as the lyrics, and to have fun in the process of doing so.

"I've personally always loved B-Movies so the making of Held Down's music video was an extremely satisfying creative process for me. We hope that people enjoy this release as much as we enjoyed creating it." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Rundown Kreeps 'Held Down' With New Video

News > Rundown Kreeps

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more

Reviews

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K

Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video

Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl

The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video

The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream