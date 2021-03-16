Chevelle Top Billboard Charts With New Album 'NIRATIAS'

Chevelle have claimed the no. 1 spot of several Billboard charts with their brand new album, "NIRATIAS", which also debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The band's nineth studio effort debuted at the top of Billboard's Rock Album, Alternative Album, Hard Music, Overall Album, Digital Album, and Internet Album charts.

The lead single from the album, "Self Destructor", also reached No. 1 on the Active Rock Radio chart, becoming the 12th single from the band to top that chart. Watch the video for the song below:

