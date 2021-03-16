Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation' Says Leach

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach revealed in a new interview that a member of the band went through a "little hairy situation" with their health, but did not provide more details.

Leach made the comments during an appearance on The Void With Christina and he was asked if the band used the pandemic to work on any new music.

He responded, "No, we're not. There's a couple of factors. One I can't really speak of, because health had something to do with one of the band members. We had a little hairy situation there. But we're doing better now.

"We are not writing, and there's a couple of reasons for that. Number one is we've all just been through the wringer this year mentally and physically for some. So that has been the last thing on our mind."

He went on to explain that he has been working on his side project with Adam D, Times Of Grace. Watch the full interview below:

