Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-16-2021

Sammy Hagar & The Circle are continuing their Lockdown Sessions video series and have released their take on Robert Palmer's "Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)".

Hagar had this to say, Says Hagar: "I always loved this song written and recorded by Moon Martin, and taken to the top by the one and only Mr. Robert Palmer. As we continue our @ Home Sessions, we hope be able to bring it to you live in 2021."

The former Van Halen frontman and his current group recently released their "Lockdown 2020" collection that featured 11 tracks that they shared during the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the new installment below:


