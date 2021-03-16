White Void Deliver 'There Is No Freedom But The End' Video

White Void have released a music video for their song "There Is No Freedom But The End". The track comes from their just released debut album "Anti."

Frontman Lars Nedland had this to say about the track, "Sometimes all we need to feel alive is a drive on a lonely road towards Neon Hell. 'There Is No Freedom But The End' is all about contrasts. Light and darkness. Life and death. Rural endlessness and urban loneliness. Monochrome despair and neon panic.

"It's also a song for driving: music to accompany the freedom movement sometimes makes us feel. The video was created to capture all this. It's Drive on LSD and Lost Highway exploding into Neon Urbanity.

You want some colour in your life? Here you go!" Watch the video below:

