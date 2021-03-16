White Void Deliver 'There Is No Freedom But The End' Video

White Void have released a music video for their song "There Is No Freedom But The End". The track comes from their just released debut album "Anti."
Frontman Lars Nedland had this to say about the track, "Sometimes all we need to feel alive is a drive on a lonely road towards Neon Hell. 'There Is No Freedom But The End' is all about contrasts. Light and darkness. Life and death. Rural endlessness and urban loneliness. Monochrome despair and neon panic.
"It's also a song for driving: music to accompany the freedom movement sometimes makes us feel. The video was created to capture all this. It's Drive on LSD and Lost Highway exploding into Neon Urbanity.
You want some colour in your life? Here you go!" Watch the video below:
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys
Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation' Says Leach
Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video
U2 Launching Concert Streaming Series On St. Patrick's Day
Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Follow You' Video
Atreyu Recruit Travis Barker For 'Warrior'
Kenny Chesney Delivers 'Knowing You' Video
Type O Negative Offshoot Silvertomb Release 'So True' Video