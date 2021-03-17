.

Angelus Apatrida Returning To The Stage For Live Pandemic Livestream

Michael Angulia | 03-17-2021

Angelus Apatrida event poster courtesy The Orchard

Angelus Apatrida have announced that they will be playing their brand new self-titled album in full during their "Live Pandemic" livestream on Saturday, March 20th.

The show will be streamed live from La Riviera, Madrid in front of a real audience beginning at 9PM CET/4PM EDT and will feature the very first live performance of the new album.

The band had this to say, "Do you want to see our very first show of 2021 presenting our new album!? From Madrid (Spain) with real audience! This Saturday, March 20th at 9:00pm CET, we're preparing a super cool stage and lights production, broadcasting on high quality real time.

Get your e-Ticket now (link in bio), also available as bundle with 'Angelus Apatrida' cover artwork t-shirt, shipping costs included! And remember that if somehow you're in Madrid, you can come to the real show, tickets selling fast". Tickets are available here.

