Angelus Apatrida Returning To The Stage For Live Pandemic Livestream

Angelus Apatrida have announced that they will be playing their brand new self-titled album in full during their "Live Pandemic" livestream on Saturday, March 20th.
The show will be streamed live from La Riviera, Madrid in front of a real audience beginning at 9PM CET/4PM EDT and will feature the very first live performance of the new album.
The band had this to say, "Do you want to see our very first show of 2021 presenting our new album!? From Madrid (Spain) with real audience! This Saturday, March 20th at 9:00pm CET, we're preparing a super cool stage and lights production, broadcasting on high quality real time.
Get your e-Ticket now (link in bio), also available as bundle with 'Angelus Apatrida' cover artwork t-shirt, shipping costs included! And remember that if somehow you're in Madrid, you can come to the real show, tickets selling fast". Tickets are available here.
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour- Van Halen Camp Has Discusses Doing Box Set Says Anthony- Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Sorum- more
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour
Van Halen Camp Has Discusses Doing Box Set Says Anthony
Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum
Myles Kennedy Streams New Epic 'The Ides Of March'
AWOLNATION Expand 'Megalithic Symphony' For 10th Anniversary
Metallica Rock National Anthem At Golden State Warriors Game
Eric Clapton Postpones Royal Albert Hall Concerts
Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Takin' It To The Streets' Anniversary