Eric Clapton Postpones Royal Albert Hall Concerts

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has rescheduled his 2021 Royal Albert Hall concerts "due to continuing restrictions on public gatherings" during the global health crisis.

Originally set for May 14, 15 17 and 18, the guitar icon's only UK shows of the year have been moved to 2022 - where available - with two events being cancelled due to lack of venue availability.

The May 14 concert will now take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and the May 17 event will now happen on Sunday, May 8, 2022 - with all tickets from the original dates remaining valid.

Clapton's shows scheduled for May 15 and 18 have been cancelled due to scheduling issues; ticket holders for all events will be contacted by their point of purchase. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

