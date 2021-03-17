Eric Clapton Postpones Royal Albert Hall Concerts

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has rescheduled his 2021 Royal Albert Hall concerts "due to continuing restrictions on public gatherings" during the global health crisis.
Originally set for May 14, 15 17 and 18, the guitar icon's only UK shows of the year have been moved to 2022 - where available - with two events being cancelled due to lack of venue availability.
The May 14 concert will now take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and the May 17 event will now happen on Sunday, May 8, 2022 - with all tickets from the original dates remaining valid.
Clapton's shows scheduled for May 15 and 18 have been cancelled due to scheduling issues; ticket holders for all events will be contacted by their point of purchase. Read more here.
Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates
Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert 2020 In Review
Eric Clapton Performs Cream Classic On Crossroads Guitar Festival Package
Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox Lead Sting's New 'Duets' Album
Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows
Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival Package
Eric Clapton's 'Layla' Getting 50th Anniversary Box Set Treatment
Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song
Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour- Van Halen Camp Has Discusses Doing Box Set Says Anthony- Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Sorum- more
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour
Van Halen Camp Has Discusses Doing Box Set Says Anthony
Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum
Myles Kennedy Streams New Epic 'The Ides Of March'
AWOLNATION Expand 'Megalithic Symphony' For 10th Anniversary
Metallica Rock National Anthem At Golden State Warriors Game
Eric Clapton Postpones Royal Albert Hall Concerts
Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Takin' It To The Streets' Anniversary