Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming

(fcc) Chronicling a landmark moment for blues guitar and music in the 21st century, Eric Clapton will release the new live album and concert film Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 on November 29, 2024. It will be available in various configurations, including 4CD/2Blu-Ray, 6LP Vinyl, 2DVD, and Digital (streaming & Dolby ATMOS mix).

Last year, Clapton hosted and curated the seventh installment of his Crossroads Guitar Festival on September 23 and 24 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. It notably marked the event's return after a four-year break, selling out the iconic arena on both days. Once again, Clapton carefully assembled a powerhouse cohort of influential guitarists representing various eras and styles. The impressive lineup boasted Joe Bonamassa, Clapton, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Eric Gales, H.E.R., Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Los Lobos, John Mayer, The Marcus King Band, Roger McGuinn, John McLaughlin, Santana, The Wallflowers, and many more. Not to forget, Bill Murray served as the evening's "Master of Ceremonies."

Coming together, the set rotated between blues staples, American Songbook classics, and generational rock 'n' roll anthems shocked to life by this elite six-string consortium.

The initial Pay-Per-View broadcast beamed out the performance to fans everywhere. Now, they can revisit the show on the 2DVD or 2Blu-Ray set. The Festival incited widespread critical applause. Forbes raved, "my God, it was breathtaking," and Guitar.com summed it up best, "the lineup for this year's Crossroads Festival could be described as-well, let's just call it absolutely insane." Guitar World hailed it as "a six-string celebration."

Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival continues a legacy of its own, beginning with the first iteration in New York in 1999 and carried through Dallas, TX in 2004, Bridgewater, IL in 2007 and 2010, New York in 2013, and Dallas, TX in 2019. As always, all profits benefited The Crossroads Centre Antigua, a treatment and education facility for chemically dependent persons founded by Clapton.

The Festival has always served as a discovery point and launchpad for artists. Once again, it gathered the past, present and future of guitar music onto one stage for unparalleled musical events.

