Eric Clapton Teamed With Unusual Co-Writer For Song On 'Meanwhile' Album

Music legend Eric Clapton just digitally released his brand new studio album, "Meanwhile", and his team revealed that he co-wrote one of songs on the record not with a hit songwriter, but a veteran actor and comedian.

The official Eric Clapton Facebook page shared a short promo reel for the song "Misfortune" and also revealed, "Eric's new album 'Meanwhile' is now available digitally. The song 'Misfortune' was written by Eric Clapton and comedian/actor Richard Lewis. Out on vinyl + CD January 24th." See the video here.

Clapton introduced the new album with the release of the lead single "One Woman" and delivered "Meanwhile" digitally last Friday, October 4th. The effort features collaborations with late guitar icon Jeff Beck, as well as Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago and Simon Climie

Related Stories

Eric Clapton Shares New Album 'Meanwhile'

Eric Clapton Shares First Song From New Album

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming

Clapton, Eric Church And More To Rock Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson

News > Eric Clapton