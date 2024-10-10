.

Eric Clapton Teamed With Unusual Co-Writer For Song On 'Meanwhile' Album

10-10-2024
Eric Clapton Teamed With Unusual Co-Writer For Song On 'Meanwhile' Album

Music legend Eric Clapton just digitally released his brand new studio album, "Meanwhile", and his team revealed that he co-wrote one of songs on the record not with a hit songwriter, but a veteran actor and comedian.

The official Eric Clapton Facebook page shared a short promo reel for the song "Misfortune" and also revealed, "Eric's new album 'Meanwhile' is now available digitally. The song 'Misfortune' was written by Eric Clapton and comedian/actor Richard Lewis. Out on vinyl + CD January 24th." See the video here.

Clapton introduced the new album with the release of the lead single "One Woman" and delivered "Meanwhile" digitally last Friday, October 4th. The effort features collaborations with late guitar icon Jeff Beck, as well as Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago and Simon Climie

Related Stories
Eric Clapton Teamed With Unusual Co-Writer For Song On 'Meanwhile' Album

Eric Clapton Shares New Album 'Meanwhile'

Eric Clapton Shares First Song From New Album

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming

Clapton, Eric Church And More To Rock Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson

News > Eric Clapton

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Disturbed Announce North American The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour- Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video- more

The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing' Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale- Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues- more

Day In Country

Kane Brown Taking The High Road With New Album and Tour- Rascal Flatts Sell 140k Tickets In First Week- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Latest News

Nothing More and David Draiman Collab 'Angel' Rocks Into The Top 10

Foster The People Map Out Paradise State of Mind Tour

Richie Kotzen Shares 'Nomad' Video

Beth Hart Shares 'Wonderful World' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Lower Purpose' Video

As I Lay Dying Unleash 'Whitewashed Tomb' Video

Van Halen Plan Special Record Store Day Release

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Recruited By Ice-T's Body Count For 'Comfortably Numb' Video