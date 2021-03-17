Papa Roach Hosting Free Livestreaming Event This Week

Papa Roach have announced that they will be hosting a special free streaming event this Friday, March 19th via their social media channels to celebrate their new compilation.
The band will releasing their new hits package, entitled "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", this Friday and will be holding the special online event at 2PM PST/ 5PM EST to mark the occasion.
The event is set to include a an in-conversation discussion hosted by Allison Hagendorf and they will be joined by guests Maria Brink ("In This Moment"), Jason Evigan (Producer & Songwriter, "Born For Greatness") and Michael Lombardi (Actor / Producer - The Retaliators).
The broadcast will also include the World Premiere of the video for "Broken As Me (featuring Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria)." Visting their Facebook page to check it out here.
Reach NYC Recruit Papa Roach Singer For First New Song In 17 Years
Hollywood Undead Recruit Papa Roach And Ice Nine Kills Stars For New Video
Papa Roach Hosting Online 'Infest In Conversation' Event
Papa Roach Release Fan Focused 'Come Around' Video
Papa Roach Making Special Plans For 'Infest' Anniversary
Papa Roach Release New Video And Add Dates To Tour
Papa Roach Stream New Album And Announce Album
Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club
Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour- Van Halen Camp Has Discusses Doing Box Set Says Anthony- Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Sorum- more
Wolfgang Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys- Killswitch Engage Member Went Through 'Hairy Situation'- Sammy Hagar- U2- Imagine Dragons- Atreyu- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour
Van Halen Camp Has Discusses Doing Box Set Says Anthony
Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum
Myles Kennedy Streams New Epic 'The Ides Of March'
AWOLNATION Expand 'Megalithic Symphony' For 10th Anniversary
Metallica Rock National Anthem At Golden State Warriors Game
Eric Clapton Postpones Royal Albert Hall Concerts
Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Takin' It To The Streets' Anniversary