Papa Roach Hosting Free Livestreaming Event This Week

Papa Roach have announced that they will be hosting a special free streaming event this Friday, March 19th via their social media channels to celebrate their new compilation.

The band will releasing their new hits package, entitled "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", this Friday and will be holding the special online event at 2PM PST/ 5PM EST to mark the occasion.

The event is set to include a an in-conversation discussion hosted by Allison Hagendorf and they will be joined by guests Maria Brink ("In This Moment"), Jason Evigan (Producer & Songwriter, "Born For Greatness") and Michael Lombardi (Actor / Producer - The Retaliators).

The broadcast will also include the World Premiere of the video for "Broken As Me (featuring Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria)." Visting their Facebook page to check it out here.



