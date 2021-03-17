The Lumineers Double Feature Coming To Movie Theaters

The Lumineers have announced a special double feature of "The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den" and "III" will be screened at movie theaters beginning April 1st via CineLife Entertainment.

Wesley Schultz had this to say, "Pairing our Artists Den show from the Kings Theatre with the film III, the motion picture companion to our album of the same name, is truly special. We are excited to partner with CineLife to bring our film to the world, providing a unique night of both a live show and a visual album."



Here is the synopsis: "In 2016, The Lumineers returned to their former home of Brooklyn, NY for an unforgettable taping of Live from the Artists Den at the majestic Kings Theatre. The upcoming cinema release of The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den is the first-ever screening of the complete performance and includes three unreleased songs and never-before-seen interview footage. Fans will be delighted to hear that the live concert film will be joined by the band's celebrated short film III, marking the first time it is being released wide to audiences on the big screen. III made its world premiere in the special events category at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The long-awaited cinema release of The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den offers fans an extraordinary opportunity to witness the band's most intimate creative work to date, while also supporting movie theatres and independent cinemas across the country."



Mark Lieberman added, "The Artists Den's mission has always been to offer fans an intimate musical experience with extraordinary artists. After a difficult year for both music fans and artists, we're excited to partner with Spotlight and CineLife to bring the magic of live performance to the big screen. The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den is the perfect example of synergy between artist, venue, and audience, and we can't wait to share this once-in-a-lifetime performance with fans across the country." Find more details here.



Related Stories

The Lumineers Share Their Version Of 'Silent Night'

The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz Introduces New Album With Video

The Lumineers Raise Over $600,000 With Colorado Gives Back

The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit

The Lumineers' Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers To Headline Sea.Hear.Now

News > The Lumineers



