Diamond Shake Reveals Covid-Themed 'Lose Someone' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-19-2021

Diamond Shake still from the video

Diamond Shake (Matthew Hitchens) has released a Covid-19 themed video for his song "Lose Someone". This marks the eight video from French animator Dominique Bloink's series featuring songs from the "From Method To Madness" album.

Hitchens had this to say about the theme of the track, "[The song] is about me moving from the UK to LA and having to leave behind people that I cared about in order to give myself a chance at the life I wanted. When coming up with ideas for the video, the lyrics about loss just seemed to fit around COVID."

Bloink added, "Matt came to me with an idea for a COVID-themed video, something to show how this health crisis is affecting us emotionally, mentally, and medically.

"It's a universal struggle we're all experiencing despite how divided we may feel in these times." Watch the video below:


