Pink Floyd Share 'Great Gig In The Sky' Performance

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing audio of a performance of their 1973 classic, "The Great Gig In The Sky", from the forthcoming package, "Live At Knebworth 1990."

The track from the band's iconic "The Dark Side Of The Moon" album saw original singer Clare Torry reprise her role during the group's headline appearance at the star-studded Silver Clef Winners concert at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, where they played before 120,000 fans alongside Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Dire Straits, Genesis, Cliff Richard and Tears For Fears.

Originally broadcast globally via MTV, the event was in aid of the Nordoff-Robbins music therapy charity, with profits going towards setting up the performing arts BRIT School near London.

"There is something special about Knebworth," recalls drummer Nick Mason. "We all still have fond memories of playing there in the 70's, and this show was no different. As a North London boy this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the re-assembly of the band after a fairly mega tour that had lasted for well over a year.

"It was also an opportunity to get the wonderful [saxophonist[ Candy Dulfer to play - I had been a fan of hers for quite a while, and it was just a shame we didn't have an opportunity to utilize her for more. We also had our dear friend Michael Kamen guesting; Michael had contributed so much to PF over the previous ten years, it's great to have something of his playing on the recording."

Following its inclusion on Pink Floyd's 2019 box set, "The Later Years", "Live At Knebworth 1990" will be available for the first time on April 30 as a standalone package offered on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

