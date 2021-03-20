Pink Floyd Share 'Great Gig In The Sky' Performance

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing audio of a performance of their 1973 classic, "The Great Gig In The Sky", from the forthcoming package, "Live At Knebworth 1990."
The track from the band's iconic "The Dark Side Of The Moon" album saw original singer Clare Torry reprise her role during the group's headline appearance at the star-studded Silver Clef Winners concert at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, where they played before 120,000 fans alongside Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Dire Straits, Genesis, Cliff Richard and Tears For Fears.
Originally broadcast globally via MTV, the event was in aid of the Nordoff-Robbins music therapy charity, with profits going towards setting up the performing arts BRIT School near London.
"There is something special about Knebworth," recalls drummer Nick Mason. "We all still have fond memories of playing there in the 70's, and this show was no different. As a North London boy this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the re-assembly of the band after a fairly mega tour that had lasted for well over a year.
"It was also an opportunity to get the wonderful [saxophonist[ Candy Dulfer to play - I had been a fan of hers for quite a while, and it was just a shame we didn't have an opportunity to utilize her for more. We also had our dear friend Michael Kamen guesting; Michael had contributed so much to PF over the previous ten years, it's great to have something of his playing on the recording."
Following its inclusion on Pink Floyd's 2019 box set, "The Later Years", "Live At Knebworth 1990" will be available for the first time on April 30 as a standalone package offered on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms. Stream the song here.
Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour
Pink Floyd Preview Live At Knebworth 1990 Package
Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched
Pink Floyd Share Alternate Video Version Of Arnold Layne
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance
Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video
Pink Floyd Share Video Of Classic 1972 Performance
Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song 2020 In Review
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Slipknot and Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour- Van Halen Camp Has Discussed Doing Box Set Says Anthony- Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Sorum- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Queen Go Back To The Beginning For Launch Of Video Series
Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album During Livestream
Pink Floyd Share 'Great Gig In The Sky' Performance
Vampires Everywhere Returning After 5 Years To Rock Festival
Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes and Wendy Bevan Launch Astronomia
Them Evils Answer Covid With 'Pour Out Another One'
Singled Out: Gary Pratt's A Song You Can Drink A Beer To