Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident

Original Underoath guitarist Corey Steger, who was a member of the band from 1998 through 2001, was killed in a car accident on March 17th, according to a former bandmate.
Dallas Taylor took to social media to share the sad new with fans. He wrote, "I don't know how to type this. I'm without words. Yesterday 3/17/2021 at around 6:00 p.m. Corey Steger one of the original founding members of Underoath was rear ended in a car wreck, and went home to be with the Lord.
"Him, and his family have had such an impact during my accident, and recovery. I still remember him washing my hair in ICU just wanting to love on me, and be there for me. He is one of the kindest souls I've ever known.
"I really cannot wrap my head around this, and I don't even know what to type. I love you Corey you are one of the greatest closest friends I've ever known. My heart is completely broken for his wife, kids, and his family if you can please keep them in your prayers."
