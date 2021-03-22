Sleeping With Sirens Cover 'No Rain' For Paradise City

Sleeping With Sirens have revealed two covers songs from the soundtrack to the forthcoming Amazon Prime series "Paradise City" which features frontman Kellin Quinn in the role of Ralphie.

The band have shared their take of the classic Blind Melon hit "No Rain", as well as Zella Day's "Shadow Preachers", for the series' soundtrack. "Paradise City" will premiere on Amazon Prime March 25th.

Here is the synopsis: "Paradise City, premieres March 25th, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Set in Los Angeles, Paradise City chronicles the lives of rock star and frontman of The Relentless, Johnny Faust and a young rookie kid, Simon, who idolizes him as they collide through their broken homes built by the music business.

"The series was created by Ash Avildsen (Hit Parader/Sumerian Films), son of Academy Award winner John Avildsen (Rocky, The Karate Kid), and is loosely based on his own life and estranged relationship with his father."

Stream "Shadow Preachers" here and "No Rain" below:

