Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have postponed their upcoming European tour for the second time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Originally set to begin last spring, Mason and the band - who exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon-era material by the iconic band - first moved the shows to May of 2021.
"Whilst really disappointing, the current Covid-19 situation sadly means we're having to delay the European #SaucerfulOfSecrets shows again," says Mason. "Please bear with us as we work on getting new dates for all the shows; hopefully we will have the revised dates for your diary very shortly!"
The latest tour update follows recent news that Saucerful Of Secrets have rebooked their UK shows to April of next year as the live music industry currently remains on hold during the global health crisis.
Last fall, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets released "Live At The Roundhouse", which captures the group in concert at the legendary London venue during their first tour. Watch a video of the performance of "See Emily Play" from the package here.
