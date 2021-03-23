Rob Zombie Debuts At No. 1 On Album Sales Chart

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie has scored a US Top 10 debut for his latest album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy," on Billboard 200 chart and debuted at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart.
In addition to being the top selling album of the week, the latest chart feat by Zombie earns the rocker his seventh straight US Top 10 solo record. According to Billboard, the project enters the Billboard 200 at No. 9 after earning sales of 28,000 equivalent album units in its opening week, which was made up of 26,000 album sales, 2,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, and a negligible sum of track equivalent album (TEA) units.
Produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" was previewed with the lead track, "The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)", and follow-ups "The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man" and "Crow Killer Blues." Watch the video for the lead single here.
