Clutch and Supersuckers Stars Help Tribute Nazareth

Clutch's Neil Fallon, Supersuckers' Eddie Spaghetti are just two of the special guests featured on Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre's forthcoming tribute to rock icons Nazareth.
"Heirs of the Dog: A Tribute to Hair of the Dog" will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally on May 21st and is the third in a series of charity- oriented tribute albums by Memphis-based band Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre.
This new tribute album is their take on Nazareth's iconic best-selling double platinum LP 'Hair of the Dog," which was master-minded by co-producers Dik LeDoux and Joey Killingsworth.
Apart from Fallon and Spaghetti, the album features guest appearances from Blaine Cartwright (Nashville Pussy), Ruyter Suys (Nashville Pussy), Greg Martin (Kentucky Headhunters), Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, Ignitor), Manny Charlton (Nazareth, and producer of the original album), JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers, Honky, Melvins), Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), and Harvey McLaughlin. See the tracklisting below:
1. Hair Of The Dog - Ft. Blaine Cartwright 3:15
2. Miss Misery - Ft. Ruyter Suys /Greg Martin 3:46
3. Love Hurts - Ft. Eddie Spaghetti / Ruyter Suys 3:55
4. Changin' Times - Jason McMaster / Manny Charlton 6:05
5. Beggar's Day 3:56
6. Whiskey Drinkin' Woman - Ft. JD Pinkus / Luther Dickinson 3:40
7. Please Don't Judas Me - Ft. Neil Fallon 5:47
Guilty - Ft. Harvey McLaughlin 2:38
