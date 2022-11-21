Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose took to Twitter to pay tribute to former Nazareth frontman Dan McCafferty, who died on November 8th at the age of 76.
Rose tweeted, "Haven't addressed this... been a tough pill to swallow. Very, very sad to learn of the passing of Dan McCafferty of Nazareth. I learned a day or so after, right before a show. Was in a bit of a surreal headspace on stage for several songs. Went on a Nazareth binge for a few days.
"Thanks Dan n' all of Nazareth for all the music over the years. Their music n' Dan's voice will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in peace Dan."
Original Nazareth Vocalist Dan McCafferty Dead At 76
Nazareth Premiere 'Strange Days' Video
Clutch and Supersuckers Stars Help Tribute Nazareth
Nazareth Entering The Studio For New Album
Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At AMAs- Axl Rose Tributes Nazareth's Dan McCafferty- KIX Member Hospitalized- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two Dates- Rolling Stones- KISS- Disturbed- Queen- Hendrix- more
Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'- Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'- Metallica- Journey- more
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards
Axl Rose Pays Tribute To Nazareth's Dan McCafferty
KIX Member Hospitalized Following Onstage Cardiac Event
Elton John and Britney Spears Recruit Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen For Video
alltheprettythings Release New Song Teenage Lines
Enslaved Announce New Album With 'Congelia' Video
Caskets Deliver 'Guiding Light' Video
Singled Out: 44Blonde's Like You Love Me