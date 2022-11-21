.

Axl Rose Pays Tribute To Nazareth's Dan McCafferty

Keavin Wiggins | 11-20-2022

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose took to Twitter to pay tribute to former Nazareth frontman Dan McCafferty, who died on November 8th at the age of 76.

Rose tweeted, "Haven't addressed this... been a tough pill to swallow. Very, very sad to learn of the passing of Dan McCafferty of Nazareth. I learned a day or so after, right before a show. Was in a bit of a surreal headspace on stage for several songs. Went on a Nazareth binge for a few days.

"Thanks Dan n' all of Nazareth for all the music over the years. Their music n' Dan's voice will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in peace Dan."

