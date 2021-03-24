Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For 'Routes' Quarantine Video

Lamb Of God have released a new quarantine performance video for their track "Routes", and they recruited Testament frontman Chuck Billy to lend his voice to the session.

The band released the video to celebrate the release of the deluxe edition their 2020 self-titled album. The new expanded version of the record is set to be released this Friday, March 26th.

Chuck Billy had this to say, "It's always an honor to be asked to perform with LAMB OF GOD, especially on this song. It has such a deep meaning for me personally with my native American heritage.

"I'm happy Randy included me to get the message out about what is going on with Native Americans in the USA." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD

Lamb Of God Reveal 'Ghost Shaped People' Video

Lamb Of God Stream New Song From Deluxe Edition

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Supergroup Firstborne Stream New Song

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints' 2020 In Review

Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement 2020 In Review

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'

Lamb Of God Announce Two Special Livestream Shows

Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack

News > Lamb Of God



