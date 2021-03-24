Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For 'Routes' Quarantine Video

Lamb Of God have released a new quarantine performance video for their track "Routes", and they recruited Testament frontman Chuck Billy to lend his voice to the session.
The band released the video to celebrate the release of the deluxe edition their 2020 self-titled album. The new expanded version of the record is set to be released this Friday, March 26th.
Chuck Billy had this to say, "It's always an honor to be asked to perform with LAMB OF GOD, especially on this song. It has such a deep meaning for me personally with my native American heritage.
"I'm happy Randy included me to get the message out about what is going on with Native Americans in the USA." Watch the video below:
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD
Lamb Of God Reveal 'Ghost Shaped People' Video
Lamb Of God Stream New Song From Deluxe Edition
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Supergroup Firstborne Stream New Song
Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints' 2020 In Review
Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement 2020 In Review
Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'
Lamb Of God Announce Two Special Livestream Shows
Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack
Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Will Have A Good Run Predicts Myles Kennedy
KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder'
Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour To 2022
Royal Blood To Play Virtual Concert During Bloxy Awards
August Burns Red Take Flight With 'Icarus' and Announce EP
Portugal. The Man Deliver 'The Devil' From Oregon City Sessions
Crowbar Release Limited Edition Repressing Of 'Time Heals Nothing'